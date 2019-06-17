Holderness Investments Co. Buys 521 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NYSE D opened at $76.66 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

