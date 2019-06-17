Hive Project Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Hive Project has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive Project

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

