Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Shares of C opened at $67.48 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

