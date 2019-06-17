Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,822,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,889,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,732,281,000 after acquiring an additional 592,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

