Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/hendley-co-inc-lowers-stake-in-packaging-corp-of-america-nysepkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.