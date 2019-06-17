Head to Head Contrast: HCP (NYSE:HCP) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

HCP (NYSE:HCP) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

95.5% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCP and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP $1.85 billion 8.31 $1.06 billion $1.82 17.65 Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 7.98 $116.08 million $2.02 20.44

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. HCP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HCP has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HCP and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP 0 3 9 0 2.75 Douglas Emmett 0 5 6 0 2.55

HCP currently has a consensus price target of $30.05, suggesting a potential downside of 6.44%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than HCP.

Profitability

This table compares HCP and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP 59.96% 18.05% 8.29% Douglas Emmett 13.45% 3.01% 1.41%

Summary

HCP beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

