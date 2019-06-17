Head-To-Head Comparison: Weatherford International (WFTIF) and Its Peers

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS: WFTIF) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Weatherford International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International Competitors 208 1079 1035 26 2.37

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 48.75%. Given Weatherford International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion -$2.81 billion -0.07 Weatherford International Competitors $4.18 billion -$512.36 million -11.99

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Weatherford International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Weatherford International Competitors -5.52% 6.19% 3.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weatherford International competitors beat Weatherford International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

