Head-To-Head Comparison: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Carriage Services (NASDAQ:CSV)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verb Technology and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,271.67 -$12.13 million N/A N/A Carriage Services $267.99 million 1.33 $11.65 million $1.17 16.68

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Verb Technology does not pay a dividend. Carriage Services pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carriage Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -20,124.24% N/A -694.66% Carriage Services 3.35% 7.69% 1.91%

Summary

Carriage Services beats Verb Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

