Head to Head Comparison: Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) & CAE (OTCMKTS:CAE)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $37.19 million 0.21 $3.75 million N/A N/A CAE $2.52 billion 2.72 $251.48 million $0.95 27.12

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Evans & Sutherland Computer does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evans & Sutherland Computer and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 6 1 0 2.14

CAE has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer 8.33% 44.66% 11.14% CAE 9.98% 14.22% 5.32%

Risk and Volatility

Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 180,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.