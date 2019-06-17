Head to Head Analysis: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Audioeye (OTCMKTS:AEYE)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Konami and Audioeye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.47% 12.14% 8.74% Audioeye -92.33% -121.68% -74.78%

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audioeye has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Audioeye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion 2.92 $274.56 million $2.01 23.21 Audioeye $5.66 million 9.92 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -10.50

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Audioeye does not pay a dividend. Konami pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Konami and Audioeye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Audioeye has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Audioeye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Konami.

Summary

Konami beats Audioeye on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

