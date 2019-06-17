GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases New Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $64.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

