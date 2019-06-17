GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

