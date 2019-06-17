GreenMed (GRMD) Market Capitalization Tops $22,225.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a total market cap of $22,225.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00359158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02445751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

