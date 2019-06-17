Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after buying an additional 710,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,847.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 399,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/goldman-sachs-group-inc-nysegs-shares-sold-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.