Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

GS stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Lumbard & Kellner LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/goldman-sachs-group-inc-nysegs-holdings-lifted-by-lumbard-kellner-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.