Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have commented on GSS shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.