Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Global Net Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,853 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.