Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.89.

Shares of ENT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,245,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,613.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

