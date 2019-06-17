Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of GBT opened at $53.98 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

