Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of GBT opened at $53.98 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

