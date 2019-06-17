Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,104 shares of company stock valued at $275,456,299. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

