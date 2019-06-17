Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $22,235.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00357586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.02459701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00155540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

