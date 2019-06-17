Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 193,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,182,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

