Full Sail Capital LLC Has $358,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at $855,236.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $109.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

