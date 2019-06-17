Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,529 ($19.98).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market cap of $419.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.