Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 307.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

