Francesca Eva Ecsery Buys 448 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Francesca Eva Ecsery bought 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.03).

Shares of SHRE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 33.50 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068. Share Plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Share’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

