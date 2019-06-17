Fmr LLC Sells 3,268,823 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,296,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268,823 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,843,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Metlife by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Metlife by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Metlife by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.82. 18,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.59.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/fmr-llc-sells-3268823-shares-of-metlife-inc-nysemet.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.