Fmr LLC Has $2.87 Billion Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,871,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.11. 224,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,242. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

