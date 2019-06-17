First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 488,286 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 488,286 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Franks International were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Franks International by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franks International by 317.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Franks International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Franks International stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Franks International NV has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,902.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

