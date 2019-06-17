First Pacific Advisors LP Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

