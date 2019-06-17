First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

