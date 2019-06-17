First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 273.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $15,813,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,266,504.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,308 shares of company stock valued at $36,421,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

