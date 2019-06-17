First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

