Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,207 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,135,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,788,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after acquiring an additional 550,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

