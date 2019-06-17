Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.90 ($35.93).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.31 ($28.27) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

