Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

EB stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Omer Cohen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $14,275,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 965,399 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,176. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

