Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) is one of 565 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eton Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4848 13677 28557 1038 2.54

Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.46%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.74 million -1.34 Eton Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.12 billion $221.67 million -3.86

Eton Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eton Pharmaceuticals. Eton Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,490.50% -850.52% -29.67%

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis. It also develops DS-300, an injectable nutrition product candidate for neonates; DS-200, an injectable nutrition product for use as a supplement to intravenous solutions; and DS-100, an injectable nerve block for the relief of intractable pain. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

