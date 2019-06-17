Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Equinix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $474.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.00.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $509.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $512.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,232 shares of company stock worth $1,555,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

