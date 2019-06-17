EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $14.74 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,738,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $141.51 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total transaction of $4,083,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,226.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,550. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

