Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.54 ($18.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.92 ($15.02) on Monday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

