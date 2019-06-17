Emphy 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,322.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Emphy has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emphy has a total market cap of $172,586.00 and $1,322.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.01462467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Emphy Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.