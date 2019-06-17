Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,124 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Editas Medicine comprises approximately 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 398.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $21.73 on Monday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

