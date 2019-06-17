Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $27.60 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

