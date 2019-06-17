Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth $516,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

