Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ELSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.45. Electro-Sensors has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

