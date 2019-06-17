Elastic (XEL) Price Hits $0.0793 on Top Exchanges

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastic alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00064107 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000348 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Elastic

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.