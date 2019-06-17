E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

