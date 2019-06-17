Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$6.94 ($4.92) and last traded at A$6.95 ($4.93). 1,901,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,540,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.00 ($4.96).

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.57.

In related news, insider Grant Fenn 301,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

