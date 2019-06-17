Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $309.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $325.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $308.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/dixon-hubard-feinour-brown-inc-va-trims-position-in-northrop-grumman-co-nysenoc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.